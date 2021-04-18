WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WildBrain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.24 on Friday. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.