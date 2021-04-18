Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.90 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.09.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.