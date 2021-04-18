Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $42.90 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 4.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.31. 6,852,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

