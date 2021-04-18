Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 143 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $92.91. 4,947,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,694. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.