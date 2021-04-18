Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 403 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

PYPL stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.87. 6,030,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

