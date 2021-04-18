Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 503 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,994. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

