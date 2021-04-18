Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 53 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.