Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

