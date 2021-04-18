WOM Protocol Market Cap Hits $36.27 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 57.2% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $36.27 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00665315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00086219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00037852 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

