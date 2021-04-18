Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $478.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.92 and its 200-day moving average is $429.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

