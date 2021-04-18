Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 2.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 133,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $7,594,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 148,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $231.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $232.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.