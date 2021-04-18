Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.