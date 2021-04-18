Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

