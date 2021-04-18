Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $233.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

