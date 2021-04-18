Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes $641,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day moving average of $175.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

