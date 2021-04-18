Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

