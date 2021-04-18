Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.86 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.