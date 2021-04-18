Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.93. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $6.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.30.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.03. 727,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,442. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

