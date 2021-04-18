Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. CarMax reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $129.97. 660,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

