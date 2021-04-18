Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.