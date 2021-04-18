Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post sales of $170,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $230,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $24.85. 216,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,158. The company has a market capitalization of $994.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

