Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. 57,024,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,611,875. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

