Zacks: Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. AECOM posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

ACM opened at $67.05 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

