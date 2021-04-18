Zacks: Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce $176.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.34 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $99.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $826.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $138.88. 768,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.