Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $742,415. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

