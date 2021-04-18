Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.60 Million

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report sales of $111.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.40 million. BancFirst reported sales of $109.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $455.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.90 million to $457.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $462.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.30 million to $463.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BancFirst by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

