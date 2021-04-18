Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

JBT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

