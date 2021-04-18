Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $490.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $472.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,354,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,436,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 776,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,967. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

