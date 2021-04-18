Zacks: Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. OptiNose reported sales of $7.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $83.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in OptiNose by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 616,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.