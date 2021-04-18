Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.76 Million

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.98 million. Regional Management reported sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $388.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $398.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $427.03 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $442.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. 44,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

