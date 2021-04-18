Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.41). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 69,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

