Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Align Technology reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $12.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $606.33. 428,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,798. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $178.70 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.78.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

