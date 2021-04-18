Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 744.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million.

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.