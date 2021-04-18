Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of CBOE opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.