Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 139,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,847,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,206. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91. Copart has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

