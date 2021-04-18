Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 285,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,528. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

