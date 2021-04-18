Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.62. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

