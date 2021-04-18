Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $478.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.70 million. Primo Water posted sales of $474.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

PRMW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 425,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.