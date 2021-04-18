Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.16 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.71. 342,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $286,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

