Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $472.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the highest is $476.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.38. 165,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

