Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post sales of $5.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year sales of $26.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.25 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brainsway.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWAY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brainsway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brainsway stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 15,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,500. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainsway (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.