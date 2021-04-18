Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.77. 822,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

