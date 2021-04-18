Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.06. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.61. 398,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,719. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

