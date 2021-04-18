Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $130.11. 1,459,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

