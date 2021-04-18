Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $346.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.70 million to $354.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. 121,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

