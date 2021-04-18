Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

