Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 710.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

