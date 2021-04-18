Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.