Zacks Investment Research Lowers JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,701,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

