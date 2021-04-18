Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.22.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

